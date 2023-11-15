AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.