AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,897 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

