AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $961,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.