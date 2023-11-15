AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

