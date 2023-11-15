AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

