Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.