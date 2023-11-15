Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
