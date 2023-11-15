AGF Management Ltd. Sells 8,353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

