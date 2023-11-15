AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,572 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

