AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

