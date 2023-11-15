Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.