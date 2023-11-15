1,856 Shares in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,365 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 247.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.43.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

