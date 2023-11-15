16,336 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in GSK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GSK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 175,731 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

