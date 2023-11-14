Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.81. 520,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The company has a market cap of $454.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

