Vestor Capital LLC Sells 6,607 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

