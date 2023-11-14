Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3,969.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

