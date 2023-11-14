Veritable L.P. Sells 5,415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.