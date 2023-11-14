Veritable L.P. Sells 48,657 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $148,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,274,000 after buying an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

