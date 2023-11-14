Veritable L.P. Sells 21,815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

