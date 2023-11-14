Veritable L.P. Sells 1,228 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $246.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

