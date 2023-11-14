Veritable L.P. Sells 10,517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 366.2% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 509,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 399,981 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 183,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 633,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 614,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

