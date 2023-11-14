Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.