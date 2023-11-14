Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Veritable L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

