Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.