Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.