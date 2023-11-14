United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $225.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 204.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

