Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Entrust Global Partners L L C

Entrust Global Partners L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 355,246 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 32.3% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

