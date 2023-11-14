Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $98,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

