The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

DIS stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

