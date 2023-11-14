The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

