Telefónica (TEFOF) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) is one of 146 public companies in the "Telecom Services" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telefónica to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Telefónica pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefónica lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica N/A N/A N/A Telefónica Competitors -12.33% -22.65% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Telefónica and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefónica and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica Competitors 710 2184 4016 113 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 74.69%. Given Telefónica’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica N/A N/A 4.22 Telefónica Competitors $7.49 billion $674.53 million -243.37

Telefónica’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telefónica peers beat Telefónica on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; virtual assistants; and Movistar Home devices. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

