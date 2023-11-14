TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $87,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

