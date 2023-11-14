TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $98,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $374.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.00.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

