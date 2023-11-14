Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys 115 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $737.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $236.12.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

