StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
About Evoke Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.