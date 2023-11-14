StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

