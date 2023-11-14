StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

