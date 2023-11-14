StockNews.com Downgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 855,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

