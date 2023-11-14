Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 213,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 318,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

