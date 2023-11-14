S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $395.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

