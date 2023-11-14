Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Airbnb by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

