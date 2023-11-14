Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $206,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.