RS Crum Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 1,966,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736,398. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.