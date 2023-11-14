RS Crum Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %
CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 1,966,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736,398. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
