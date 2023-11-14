Roundview Capital LLC Buys 297 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

