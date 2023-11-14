Reviewing Tenaris (NYSE:TS) & Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) and Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and Akastor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 23.86% 23.42% 19.11% Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaris and Akastor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Akastor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Tenaris currently has a consensus price target of $44.56, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Tenaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Akastor ASA.

This table compares Tenaris and Akastor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $11.76 billion 1.75 $2.55 billion $6.09 5.72 Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A ($1.62) -0.46

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Akastor ASA. Akastor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Akastor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Akastor ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 410.0%. Tenaris pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akastor ASA pays out -189.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tenaris has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Akastor ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tenaris beats Akastor ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages. It owns five offshore vessels. Akastor ASA was founded in 1841 and is based in Bærum, Norway.

