Oder Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,005 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $286.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

