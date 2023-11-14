O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

