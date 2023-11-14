NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. NMI has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.