Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

