Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.7% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $80,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $7.65 on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. 750,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,824. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.39.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.