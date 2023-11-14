Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,874 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of DIS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

