iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,825. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

